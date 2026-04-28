Women's power on spotlight in Kashi; UP CM Yogi Adityanath says Oppn faces visible anger among 'half the population'

Varanasi, April 28 (IANS) A strong show of women's participation blended with pointed political messaging marked the 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Sammelan' at the BLW ground on Tuesday, coinciding with the first day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath projected the vision of a 'New India' under the Prime Minister's leadership while launching a sharp critique at opposition parties.

He asserted that discontent against the Opposition is ''clearly visible" among the country's 'half of the population' -- women.

Prime Minister Modi attended the event and greeted the large gathering of women.

The stage also featured Chief Minister Adityanath, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, and thousands of women participants from across the region.

The event began with a traditional welcome ceremony, during which Varanasi District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya presented a wooden artefact to the Prime Minister.

Representatives of various organisations also offered GI-tagged gifts, including intricate zari-zardozi work, a peacock-themed craft, a Panchmukhi Ganesh idol, and a symbolic memento of Namo Ghat.

Opening his address with chants of 'Har Har Mahadev', the Chief Minister described PM Modi as the ''architect of New India'' and credited his leadership for accelerating the country's development trajectory.

He said India is progressing rapidly with a focus on holistic and inclusive growth.

Highlighting the transformation of Kashi, Chief Minister Adityanath noted that the city has re-emerged as a hub of spiritual and cultural consciousness.

He noted that development projects worth thousands of crores have already been completed, with several more in progress.

He also pointed out that the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects during the visit to Varanasi.

On women's empowerment, Chief Minister Adityanath said both the Centre and the state government remain committed to protecting women's rights.

He referred to efforts aimed at ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies, alleging that opposition parties have tried to stall the initiative.

Reiterating his attack, Chief Minister Adityanath said the resentment against the Opposition is evident among women across the country.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's framework of prioritising four key sections -- women, the poor, youth, and farmers -- saying that the double-engine government is working to ensure inclusive development for all.

Despite the intense heat, the event witnessed a significant turnout of women, which Chief Minister Adityanath termed as a "reflection of strong public support".

He added that women began arriving at the venue early in the day, underscoring both the success of the event and the trust placed in the government.

--IANS

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