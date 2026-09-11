Uganda Vice President arrives in New Delhi to attend BRICS Summit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. She was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Singh.

Extending a warm welcome to the Ugandan Vice President, the Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) took to X and posted: “India and Uganda share warm and friendly ties rooted in shared history and a growing contemporary partnership, in both bilateral and multilateral spheres.”

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in New Delhi to attend the BRICS Summit. He was also warmly received at the airport by MoS Jayant Singh.

Extending a warm welcome to the South African President, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to X and posted: “India and South Africa share warm and historic ties anchored in Strategic Partnership. Our commitment as BRICS partners to the Global South remains steadfast.”

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS member and partner countries as well as outreach invitees. During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the MEA.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said leaders from across the world will gather in New Delhi over the next few days for the BRICS Summit, expressing confidence that the high-level meeting will witness positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind.

“Over the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. I am confident that the Summit will see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with the welfare of the world in mind,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

On Thursday night, the venue for the summit, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, was being readied to host the high-profile gathering, with representatives and leaders from across the world expected to come together from September 12 to 13.

“This is Delhi. This is the moment. With its heritage glowing and Bharat Mandapam gearing up, the capital puts the finishing touches in place for the 18th BRICS Summit,” the official X handle of the 18th BRICS Summit said on Thursday.

--IANS

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