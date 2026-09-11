‘Bigg Boss 20’: Yung DSA tells Aamrapali Dubey he’s controlling his temper in the house

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Rapper Yung DSA has opened up to co-housemate Aamrapali Dubey about the constant arguments in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 20’, saying he has been making an effort to control his temper even as housemates continue to provoke him.

In the upcoming episode, Yung, who would be seen having a war of words with Kanika Mann over the use of bathroom, will be telling Aamrapali that people are unnecessarily picking fights with him and that he’s been controlling his temper a lot.

He will then be heard saying that if he loses his cool, he can get quite harsh.

Aamrapali then recalls one of his hilarious one-liners from a moment when she was crying, leaving everyone in splits.

Isha Rikhi will be seen advising Yung DSA to be mindful of his words during arguments, especially around the girls, as the housemates later revisit some of his funniest past one-liners.

The fight takes place due to a washroom-related issue between Yung DSA and Kanika Mann after the new captain objected to the actress entering the male washroom, sparking a tense confrontation inside the reality show house.

In a new promo shared by the channel, Yung was seen quickly walking into the bathroom and asking who went into the male washroom.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, Arishfa Khan named for nominations in first week. The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

--IANS

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