Nimisha Sajayan gives a glimpse of excessive food she ate to put on 14 kilos for Babita Reporting character

Mumbai, September 11 (IANS) Actress Nimisha Sajayan offered a glimpse into the intense physical transformation she underwent for her role in Babita Singh Reporting.

The actress shared a series of pictures that show the elaborate meals she consumed to gain nearly 14 kg for the character.

Taking to her social media account, Nimisha shared a photo dump titled “A journey from Nimisha to Baby”, documenting her transformation into Babita Singh, fondly called Baby in the film.

The pictures show the actress at different stages of the process, along with an array of meals prepared.

From sandwiches, poha, eggs, broccoli and peanuts to paneer, salads, fruits, waffles, pastries, yoghurt, nuts, juices and elaborate desserts, the pictures offer a glimpse of just how much food Nimisha had to consume in order to gain weight.

The food pictures also include plates of desserts topped with berries, cream and flowers, as well as a spread of pastries, yoghurt and nuts.

Sharing the pictures, Nimisha wrote, “A journey from Nimisha to Baby. @dr.siddhant.bhargava @thaparware @saifali0067 thank you for making this journey easier and for being there for me throughout. The weight gain was definitely not an easy task..but you guys made it so much more manageable.

From “Weight kaise badega?” to “We finally did it!” what a journey it has been. There were days when I would call @thaparware & say “I can’t do this anymore” & you would always say “We’re in this together.” Those words kept me going. @dr.siddhant.bhargava from monitoring my health and diet every single day to calling me and saying “Nimisha I’m proud of you.” you have always been just a call away. Thank you for taking care of me and for always making sure I was doing okay.

@saifali0067 Saifu tu best hai..! From cooking my favourite meals to constantly calling and asking “Aap khush ho? Kal kya khaoge?”

She added, “you put so much love into everything you did. Your hands are truly magic. Thank you for making sure I was well fed, happy and taken care of throughout this journey. And to the entire @filmsquadproductions thank you for standing by me like a rock and supporting me through it all.”

Nimisha had earlier opened up about the demanding transformation in an exclusive conversation with IANS. She revealed that she weighed 58 kg when she was selected for the role and eventually reached 72 kg, gaining almost 14 kg specifically for Babita.

The actress said the process began with an intake of around 1,200 calories a day and eventually went up to nearly 8,000 calories. She described consuming that amount of food as an “absolute nightmare”,

Talking about Babita Singh Reporting, it has directed by Ambiecka Pandit and written by Amita Vyas.

–IANS

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