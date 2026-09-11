‘Bigg Boss 20’: Yung DSA fights with Kanika Mann over entering male washroom

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) A washroom-related issue turned into a heated exchange between ‘Bigg Boss 20’ contestants Yung DSA and Kanika Mann after the new captain objected to the actress entering the male washroom, sparking a tense confrontation inside the reality show house.

In a new promo shared by the channel, Yung was seen quickly walking into the bathroom and asking who went into the male washroom.

He was then heard saying: “Kanika ji went from here and entered the male washroom. I loudly said Kanika Ji.”

To which Kanika said that she did not hear anything.

Yung said that he felt disrespected, which irked Kanika, who replied, saying that he is just the captain of the house and not a king.

She then said that Yung made a joke stating that when he goes to the bathroom, he would call her for help.

Yung denied and said he never said that.

The promo concluded with Kanika saying: “I don’t want to get into your level.”

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants, including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill, and Arishfa Khan were named for nominations in first week. The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.

Kanika is best known for her role in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She made her television debut in Badho Bahu. She made her web debut with Roohaniyat. In 2022, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

--IANS

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