Women’s Asia Cup: Thailand spinners trigger dramatic collapse, restrict India to 159/9

Dubai, Aug 30 (IANS) A middle-order collapse triggered by leg-spinner Suleeporn Laomi saw India squander a blazing start to be restricted to 159/9 by Thailand in their 2026 Women’s Asia Cup Group A game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India appeared firmly in control at 101/2 at the halfway mark, but collapsed spectacularly to score just 58/6 in the final ten overs, as a spirited Thailand attack produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to stay alive in the contest.

A late rearguard effort from the last-wicket pair of Kranti Gaud and Shree Charani added 22 runs. Gaud hit a six and a boundary off Putthawong in the final over to push India past 150, with Shafali Verma top-scoring through a marauding 64 off 36 balls – her 19th T20I fifty in the format.

For an impressive Thailand, Suleeporn Laomi was the pick of the bowlers with 3-26, and mainly operated with stump to stump line. She found good support from Sunida Chaturongrattana (2-31) and stand-in skipper Thipatcha Putthawong (1-37).

Opting to bowl, Thailand were pushed on the backfoot early on as India started emphatically via Smriti Mandhana hitting three boundaries off Phannita Maya in the opening over. Even as Shafali sent the ball over the in-field for two fours and a six, Smriti was run out for 19 while taking a second run, as a direct hit from Aphisara Suwanchonrathi ended a 38-run opening stand.

While Shafali launched Thipatcha for consecutive fours, debutant Pratika Rawal announced herself with a inside-out lofted six off Sunida Chaturongrattana in the fifth over as India raced to 65/1 in the powerplay - their highest six-over score in Women’s T20 Asia Cup history.

Shafali continued her aggressive display by bringing up her fifty off 26 balls by thumping Suleeporn over long-on for six in the ninth over. But the leg-spinner broke the 53-run second-wicket partnership on the very next ball by castling Pratika for 22 as the batter backed away, but missed the ball which kept low.

After that, India’s innings unravelled completely. Thipatcha removed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur by having her caught off a top-edge at point. Suleeporn then turned the match on its head in the 13th over with two wickets in consecutive deliveries.

She first had Shafali chipping a cross-seam delivery straight back to her and fall for a 36-ball 64, featuring eight boundaries and three sixes. On the next ball, Richa Ghosh mistimed an inside-out loft to cover to depart for a golden duck.

With India losing three wickets in two overs, the lower order struggled to build partnerships. Bharti Fulmali made a scratchy 13 before pulling straight to deep mid-wicket off Sunida, while Deepti Sharma was run out for five after a direct hit from Suleeporn at cover.

Thailand’s bowlers kept the pressure firm as Sunida had Prema Rawat stumped for six, before Chanida castled Nandni Sharma for one in the 18th over. It took a lofted six and four from Kranti’s bat to just take India past 150.

Brief Scores: India 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Pratika Rawal 22; Suleeporn Laomi 3-26, Sunida Chaturongrattana 2-31) against Thailand

--IANS

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