Ex-India fast bowler Zaheer Khan appointed Chennai Super Kings head coach for IPL 2027

Chennai, Sep 21 (IANS) Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday appointed former India left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan as their new head coach for the 2027 season.

Zaheer replaces Stephen Fleming, who stepped down earlier this year after the side failed to reach playoffs for a third straight time. It also brought an end to Fleming’s 18-year association with the franchise and since then, he has taken over as the head coach of the England men’s Test team.

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk make it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history," Zaheer said in a statement by the franchise on Monday.

During a distinguished 14-year international career, Zaheer represented India in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is, picking up 610 wickets across formats. In the IPL, the veteran left-arm bowler turned out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals, claiming 102 wickets in 100 matches at an average of 27.27.

"We are pleased to confirm Zaheer Khan as the Head Coach for Chennai Super Kings. Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," said CSK owner Rupa Gurunath.

Zaheer, a key architect of India’s 2011 ODI World Cup-winning campaign, brings a wealth of tactical acumen and coaching experience to CSK. He previously served as Director of Cricket Operations and Head of Global Development at Mumbai Indians, before taking up a mentoring role with Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

He also conducted a fast-bowling camp for various pacers in India ‘A’, U19 and targeted pool at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru earlier this year. The decision to appoint Zaheer comes after extensive conversations happened with various candidates once Fleming left the CSK fold.

It is understood that CSK stalwart and former captain MS Dhoni had insisted on hiring an Indian head coach, citing the familiarity with Indian conditions and local players. "Zaheer is a world class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years.

“As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains and we look forward to having him in our family," said CSK Managing Director KS Viswanathan.

--IANS

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