September 21, 2026 8:03 PM हिंदी

ISSO National Games Karate Tournament concludes in Ahmedabad after three days of competition

ISSO National Games Karate Tournament concludes in Ahmedabad after three days of competition

Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (IANS) The ISSO National Games Karate Tournament concluded at Adani International School, Ahmedabad, after three days of competition from September 18 to 20, bringing together 240 students from schools across India. The tournament featured competitions across the U-11, U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys’ and girls’ categories, providing young athletes with an opportunity to compete at the national school level.

Adani International School emerged as the Overall Champion, finishing the tournament with 15 gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals for a total of 33 medals. Vivekalaya’s Prakriya International School finished as the 1st Runner-up with eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals, while Ahmedabad International School secured the 2nd Runner-up position with six gold, five silver and seven bronze medals.

Speaking on the conclusion of the Games, Aakanksha Thapak, Founder, ISSO, said, “The participation of 240 students from schools across India reflects the growing interest in karate and competitive sport among young athletes. Competitions like these give school athletes the opportunity to challenge themselves, gain experience and learn the value of preparation, discipline and sportsmanship. We are grateful to Adani International School and the Adani Group for their continued support of ISSO and for providing a strong platform for young athletes to compete and grow. We hope the students carry this experience forward in their sporting journeys.”

The ISSO National Games continue to provide structured competitive platforms for school athletes across disciplines, with the Karate Tournament further adding to the organisation’s efforts to encourage participation and development in sport at the school level.

--IANS

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