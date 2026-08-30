Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti star as India thrash Thailand by 94 runs

Dubai, Aug 30 (IANS) India opened their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, registering a thumping 94-run victory over Thailand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, with Shafali Verma's 19th T20I half-century setting up the win before the bowlers dismantled the Thai batting line-up.

In pursuit of 160 to win the match, Thailand were all out for only 65 in 16.1 over, with wicket-keeper batter Nannapat Koncharoenkai, being the only player to offer any real resistance by scoring 41 off 48 balls.

India's innings began very well after they chose to bat first. Smriti Mandhana was playing well, scoring 19 runs off 10 balls, but was then run out.

Pratika Rawal, making her T20I debut, was off to a promising start by scoring 22 runs off 18 balls before Shafali took over in the innings.

The brilliant Shafali's overwhelmed the Thai reply by scoring 64 runs off 36 balls, consisting of eight powerful fours and three sixes, thus marking her 19th T20I half-century and securing India a firm lead.

India were at 91/1 after 8.5 overs and seemed on the verge of making a large total, but a sudden collapse altered the course of the innings.

India fell from 91/1 after 8.5 overs to 137/9 by the end of 17.2 overs as a result of a number of mild dismissals, Deepti Sharma, the all-rounder, also being run out during the collapse.

Suleeporn Laomi from Thailand was the most prominent bowler, taking 3 wickets for 26 runs from her four overs; she also contributed to Deepti's wicket by delivering a direct hit that got her run out.

India were in real danger of falling far short of a competitive score, but it was Kranti Gaud who gave them the necessary push at the end. Scoring 15 runs off eight balls, she helped India to 159 all out, which gave their bowlers a target they could defend.

The Thai pursuit was easily handled by the Indian side. With Deepti Sharma at the helm as an all-rounder, the bowlers took wickets at regular intervals and managed to limit Thailand to 65 runs in 16 and a fifth over.

Koncharoenkai was the only player to put up sustained resistance, managing 41 runs off 48 balls, but she received little support from the other side and India secured a comfortable win by 94 runs.

Brief scores: India-W 159/9 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Pratika Rawal 22; Suleeporn Laomi 3-26, Sunida Chaturongrattan 2-31) beat Thailand-W 65 all out in 16.1 overs (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 41; Deepti Sharma 3-1, Nanadani Sharma 3-18) by 94 runs.

--IANS

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