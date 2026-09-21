Tulsi Kumar on her latest track Raanjha Ve: Some feelings find their way into songs

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Singer Tulsi Kumar released her chill Afro-pop track ‘Raanjha Ve’ on Monday. Blending contemporary Afro-inspired grooves with an Indian melodic touch, the song explores separation, longing and the complicated process of letting go.

Composed by Abhijeet Srivastava, the lyrics for the track have been penned by Shayra Apoorva. Directed by Ranju Varghese, the music video follows Tulsi as she prepares for a concert. It captures her anticipation of performing on stage while carrying a lingering heartache.

Speaking about the song, Tulsi Kumar shared, “Over the past few months, I’ve been in a more reflective space, allowing myself to pause, observe, and connect more deeply with what inspires me creatively. The journey of ‘Raanjha Ve’ began back in January, with conversations around the sound, genre, and lyrical direction we wanted to take. I was closely involved in shaping the sound of the song, and after our last collaboration, Shayra and Abhijeet Srivastava have become collaborators who understand my vision and persistence, bringing it to life beautifully."

"With ‘Raanjha Ve’, I wanted to explore the feeling that exists between the urge to hold on and the simultaneous desire to let go. I didn’t want to approach this as a song that simply sits in heartbreak, but wanted it to carry a sense of strength and movement. Musically, we’ve given it an effortless, groovy quality that lets you sit with the feeling while also enjoying the music. Ranju and Kadambari beautifully understood this world and gave the music video the vision and justice it needed, bringing the emotion of the song to life visually. Some feelings find their way into songs, and ‘Raanjha Ve’ is one of them. I’m really happy to finally share it with everyone.”

Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, ‘Raanjha Ve’ is available on the T-Series YouTube channel and is also streaming across all major platforms.

--IANS

pm/