Women's Asia Cup: Muzumdar backs ‘hungry’ India to shine despite Jemimah's absence

Dubai, Aug 29 (IANS) Despite the absence of star batter Jemimah Rodrigues, India head coach Amol Muzumdar on Saturday backed his ‘hungry for success’ squad to set the tone for the next six months in the shortest format, as they prepare to open their Women's Asia Cup Group A campaign against Thailand on Sunday evening.

“Look, speaking about Jemimah, I have always maintained that she is a clutch player for us. She will definitely be missed. But then, having said that, her recovery is very important for us. Her rehab is well taken care of at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“I think, yeah, she will be missed. But there are some other players who have come in the team and I am sure they will do well. But having said that, Jemimah will be missed,” Muzumdar said in the pre-match press conference.

Highlighting the squad's fierce ambition to do well, Muzumdar stated that the players are determined to turn good preparation into trophy wins. “This group has been a special one. There is no doubt about it. We have done well in the ODI set-up. We have done well in the Test matches that we have played.

“In the last five Test matches, we have won four of them. They are hungry for success and winning some tournaments. Every tournament is important and crucial for this set-up. This set of players are really hungry for success. You would be able to see that in the coming future.”

Acknowledging the humid conditions in Dubai, Muzumdar felt the group's prior experience of playing in the UAE, during the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, would stand them in good stead. “Definitely, it is a little hot and humid over here in Dubai. But we are just focused on getting used to the conditions.

“Most of the team members have been a part of the T20 World Cup, which was played here a couple of years back. So we know the conditions here, we are trying to get used to it. We are focused on playing some good cricket here.”

Reflecting on the team's aggressive template, Muzumdar stated that the focus remains strictly on execution rather than recent statistics, especially with India losing nine of 16 T20Is played this year. “We don't pay too much attention to the form. You are talking about 16 T20Is in the last 6 months.

“But at the same time, we know what scope of improvement this team has got. There is a huge scope of improvement and this is a young side. I think, if you look at it, we are trying to play some good aggressive cricket and from here on, we will try and set the tone for the next 6 months.”

He also lauded the intensive 15-day camp held prior to the tournament at the CoE, noting that the thorough fitness and fielding drills have prepared the entire 15-member unit for match duties. “We had a fantastic camp at the Centre of Excellence. A 15-day camp which was well taken care of by the S&C. We worked really hard on our fitness.

“We worked terribly hard on the fielding part as well. As I said, there are some scope of improvement. We are trying to pay utmost attention to those minute details of certain aspects of the game and focused on that in that camp.

“It was a fantastic camp. As far as I am concerned, as a coach, I was really happy with the camp and the results of the camp. The preparation has been good. It is just about going out there and executing our plans. We haven't discussed about the eleven. But whoever is there in the 15, they should be ready to play in the 11.”

Muzumdar also mentioned that the team prefers to avoid managing workloads through jargon, relying instead on solid foundational fitness built during camps. “I think, as I said, of course, there are some things about workload. But we try and avoid talking into the set-up.

“All I would say is that if we have prepared well, as what I said, in the camp, then I think taking care of them for the next three or four weeks becomes easier. Basically, you work hard in the camp and then everything else falls in its place. I guess that kind of a word, we try and avoid it within the group. We have to manage certain things and we are trying to do that.”

Pointing towards the pitch conditions in Dubai, Muzumdar expressed optimism that India's diverse spin attack comprising N Sree Charani, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat and Radha Yadav will play a decisive role in the continental event.

“Spinners definitely are crucial. We have got a variety of spinners in this side. Looking forward to it. They should be up and running. In a couple of sessions, we have seen that the pitches have got a little bit of help for the spinners as well. So, I guess some good signs for us.”

--IANS

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