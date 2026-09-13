Women's Asia Cup: India refuse to take trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi

Dubai, Sep 14 (IANS) The Indian women's team opted not to take the Asia Cup 2026 trophy from Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi after winning the continental showpiece for the record-extending eighth time, following their 72-run win against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

However, the Indian women's team did not turn up to receive their trophy from Naqvi, who is also the Federal Minister for Interior in Pakistan.

On the sidelines, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla presented Nandani Sharma with a fielding medal. Saikia addressed the players and congratulated them, but the Women in Blue did not turn up to take the trophy from Naqvi.

This was in line with the men's team's protocol, as they too had also denied taking the trophy from the ACC president after winning the T20 Asia Cup in 2025 following their victory over Pakistan in the final. The stalemate continued for nearly an hour before Naqvi ordered the men's Asia Cup trophy to be taken away from the stadium, according to reports.

Later, India skipper Suryakumar mocked receiving the trophy and shared it with his players. The Indian team returned without taking the trophy. The Indian players refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Naqvi for his role in supporting terrorism in India as Pakistan's Interior Minister.

BCCI also reportedly wrote to Naqvi to hand over the trophy, but it was not given despite India being the champions.

Coming to the match, India did very well in both departments. India posted a strong total of 183/5, with Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) setting things up with a record 129-run stand for the opening wicket and scoring strong half-centuries. The Indian bowlers backed things pretty well as Shree Charani picked up four wickets, while Deepti Sharma also scalped three wickets to take the Women in Blue home.

--IANS

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