Sumeet Raghavan recollects a line improvised on ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ while shooting with Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released show ‘Chumbak’, shared an anecdote from one of the episodes of the iconic sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’.

The actor recently spoke with IANS along with Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Vyas, Deven Bhojani, Neena Gupta and Manasi Parekh during the promotions of the show in the BKC area of Mumbai.

The episode in question ‘Teen pair wala kutta’ showcased his character getting drunk with the character of Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar as he takes off on a hilariously serious rant under the influence of alcohol.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “There are a lot of anecdotes. Satish Kaka (Satish Shah) is not with us today. But whenever ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ is mentioned, we remember his character in the show. So in that episode, especially in this scene, it was absolutely fantastic. There was a line, insurance is honest. Something to that effect, it was fully improvised, it was incredible”.

‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ is one of Indian television’s most beloved sitcoms, celebrated for its intelligent humour, eccentric characters and sharp observations about class and family dynamics. Created by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, the show premiered in 2004 and revolved around the affluent Sarabhai family living in Mumbai. At its centre was the hilarious relationship between sophisticated, upper-class matriarch Maya Sarabhai and her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha, whose frugal habits constantly irritated Maya. Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan and Rajesh Kumar formed the memorable ensemble.

Unlike many Indian sitcoms, the series relied heavily on situational comedy, witty dialogue and character-driven humour rather than exaggerated slapstick. Its cult following grew substantially after its original run, particularly through television reruns and online streaming.

--IANS

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