1st T20I: Delhi crowd created fantastic atmosphere for India-Afghanistan game, says DDCA chief Jaitley

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley on Sunday lauded the passionate local crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, stating that a 28,000-plus turnout created a ‘fantastic atmosphere’ for the first T20I between India and Afghanistan.

Shreyas Iyer-led India registered a dominant seven-wicket victory in the series in front of a packed stadium, with Afghanistan playing as the designated hosts on neutral ground in the national capital. “It was wonderful to see international cricket return to Delhi and, more importantly, to see so many fans come out to support both India and Afghanistan.

“A 28,000-plus crowd created a fantastic atmosphere at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and it was particularly special for the home fans to see India begin the series with a win," Jaitley said in a statement at the conclusion of the game.

He also highlighted how hosting Afghanistan’s home series in New Delhi aligns with broader diplomatic ties and expressed gratitude to the leadership at the helm of the sport.

"With Afghanistan playing its home series against India in Delhi, the occasion was a great reflection of the strong bond between the two countries and the power of sport to bring people closer, in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of stronger ties with our neighbours.

“We are also grateful for the support and encouragement from the BCCI and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, which helped make it possible for Delhi to host this bilateral series," he added.

Pointing to the end of a high-profile week for the national capital, Jaitley noted how sports and global diplomacy converged in the city, which is set to host two further T20Is between Afghanistan and India on Tuesday and Thursday.

"With the BRICS Summit also concluding in Delhi, it was a special moment for the city to welcome people from across the world through both sport and diplomacy. We look forward to welcoming the teams and fans back for the remaining two T20Is and hope to see the same energy in the stands,” Jaitley concluded.

--IANS

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