Smriti Irani congratulates Team India on record eighth Women’s Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) India’s record-extending eighth Women’s Asia Cup title drew a celebratory response from former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who hailed the Indian women’s cricket team after its emphatic 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

India delivered a commanding all-round performance to reclaim the continental crown, overcoming Sri Lanka in the summit clash after losing to the same opposition in the 2024 final. The victory also extended India’s dominance in Asia Cup finals against Sri Lanka, with the Women in Blue now having beaten them six times in title clashes across formats, including the 2004 edition.

Reacting to the landmark triumph, Irani congratulated the players and underlined the qualities that powered India’s campaign, while also expressing pride in the team’s achievement.

“India, Indiaaaaaaaa.....Heartiest congratulations to our Indian Women’s Cricket Team on winning the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. This remarkable triumph reflects the team’s hard work, determination and belief. Your performance has made the entire nation proud. Wishing the champions many more victories ahead!”

India had laid the foundation for the victory with a powerful opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. The duo added a record 129 runs for the first wicket, putting Sri Lanka under pressure from the outset.

Shafali was the aggressor, smashing 68 from just 39 balls. She also produced the fastest half-century in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup, reaching the landmark in only 24 deliveries. Mandhana complemented her with a composed 59 off 39 balls.

Despite losing momentum in the latter stages, India finished with a formidable 183/5, with G Kamalini contributing a quick 15 from five balls.

Sri Lanka’s chase never gathered sustained momentum. Deepti Sharma struck twice in the 10th over, dismissing captain Chamari Athapaththu for 36 and Vishmi Gunaratne, before Shree Charani took centre stage.

Charani claimed four wickets for 20 runs, while Deepti finished with 3-19 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 111. The 72-run win secured India’s eighth Asia Cup title and completed a dominant campaign with the team starring with both bat and ball.

--IANS

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