Ganeshotsav: Sharad Kelkar reveals what he loves most about the festival

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar, who plays Aryavardhan in the television show ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, has spoken up on the immeasurable cultural value of Ganeshotsav.

The actor revealed what he loves the most as the entertainment capital soaks in the Ganpati celebrations.

Talking about the same, he told IANS, “Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi is something else altogether. The energy on the streets, the beautifully decorated pandals and the enthusiasm of people coming out to celebrate make the city feel completely different. What I particularly enjoy is seeing people from different walks of life come together with the same excitement and devotion”.

He further mentioned, “There is a wonderful sense of collective celebration around Bappa’s arrival, and that is something I think makes Ganesh Chaturthi truly unique”.

Ganeshotsav holds a unique place in Mumbai’s cultural identity, transforming the city into a vibrant celebration of faith, art, music and community. While the festival has deep religious roots, its public form in Mumbai gained particular prominence during the late 19th century, when Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak encouraged large community celebrations as a way of bringing people together. Today, Ganeshotsav transcends social and economic boundaries, with neighbourhoods, housing societies and famous public mandals coming together to welcome Lord Ganesha. Elaborate idols, artistic decorations, devotional music, cultural programmes and processions create a distinctive festive atmosphere across the city.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’, the show follows Anu Sharma, a 20-year-old middle-class girl from Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Aryavardhan (played Dolly Chawla), a 46-year-old successful industrialist heading the Vardhan Group of Industries. Anu's father works at a local store that sells Rajnandini Sarees, a brand owned by Aryavardhan’s company.

‘Tumm Se Tumm Tak’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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