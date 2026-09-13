‘What a performance': BCCI VP Shukla hails India’s eighth Women's Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla hailed India’s women’s cricket team for their dominant campaign in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side clinched a record-extending eighth continental title with a 72-run win over Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday.

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and capped their campaign with a comprehensive performance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Shukla highlighted the consistency of the team and the contributions from players across the squad as he celebrated the latest milestone for Indian women’s cricket.

“What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time! Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India! @BCCI @BCCIWomen,” Shukla wrote on X.

The title triumph saw India avenge their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2024 Asia Cup final and further strengthen their record in the tournament. The Women in Blue have now won the Asia Cup eight times, establishing themselves as the most successful side in the competition.

India’s victory was built on a commanding batting display before their bowlers completed the job. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana produced a record 129-run opening stand to put India in control after being asked to bat first.

Shafali smashed 68 from 39 balls, including the fastest half-century in the history of the Women’s Asia Cup, reaching the landmark in only 24 deliveries. Mandhana added 59 from 39 balls as India posted 183/5.

Sri Lanka struggled to match the intensity during the chase. Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 36, but India’s bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals.

Shree Charani emerged as the chief destroyer with 4-20, while Deepti Sharma claimed 3-19. Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 111, handing India a 72-run victory and their eighth Asia Cup crown.

The triumph also marked India’s sixth victory over Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup final, adding

--IANS

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