Home Min Amit Shah, Sports Min Mandaviya laud India's historic Women's Asia Cup win

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya were among the political leaders who congratulated the Indian women's team for winning the Asia Cup 2026 after beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The ministers showered their praise on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team for clinching their eighth continental showpiece in Dubai. Shah hailed the women's side, emphasising that their win has thrilled the nation.

"India sets another milestone in Asian cricket," Shah wrote on X. "Heartiest congratulations to our champions on clinching the 8th Women's Asia Cup title. You have thrilled the nation with your undisputed dominance throughout the tournament and paved the path of inspiration for millions," he added.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Mandaviya also reacted to the win as he shared a video of the final wicket, which Deepti Sharma took to bowl Sri Lanka out for 111 and secure a 72-run win. "Champions of Asia! (Trophy emoji)," Mandaviya wrote in the video's caption.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the Women in Blue for the win. "Historic, unprecedented, extraordinary. Heartfelt congratulations to each member of the Indian women's cricket team that won the Women's Asia Cup 2026 title, and heartfelt congratulations to all fellow citizens from the depths of my heart!" he wrote on X.

"This golden victory of yours will not only elevate India's pride to new heights but also give new wings to the dreams of millions of daughters and new strength to their resolve. You all are India's pride. Jai Hind," he added.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also hailed the achievement of the Women in Blue. "The Women in Blue have conquered Asia! Team India is now the Women's Asia Cup 2026 Champion. A historic eighth title. One more magnificent chapter in Indian cricket! Superb batting by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the finals. What a team. What a triumph!" he wrote on X.

Earlier, BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla had also heaped praise on the reigning ODI World champions. "What a performance by our Women in Blue! Undefeated throughout the tournament and now Asia Cup champions for the 8th time!

"Every player stepped up when required. A complete team effort and a proud moment for Indian cricket. Well played, Team India!" he wrote on X.

Coming to the match, India did very well in both departments. India posted a strong total of 183/5, with Shafali Verma (68) and Smriti Mandhana (59) setting things with a record 129-run stand for the opening wicket and scoring strong half-centuries. The Indian bowlers backed things pretty well as Shree Charani picked up four wickets, while Deepti Sharma also scalped three wickets to take the Women in Blue home.

--IANS

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