September 06, 2026 1:20 AM हिंदी

Women’s Asia Cup: 'I want to do more for my country,' says Charani after three-for against Pakistan

'I want to do more for my country,' says Charani after three-for against Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

Dubai, Sep 5 (IANS) Top-ranked T20I bowler N. Sree Charani said her primary drive remains to do more for her country after delivering a match-winning spell of 3-7 in her side's dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Women’s Asia Cup on Saturday.

Left-arm spinner Charani claimed 3-7 to help skittle Pakistan out for a paltry 55 in 18.1 overs, before India comfortably chased down the target in 8.4 overs at the Dubai International Stadium.

"It’s (a) great feeling to contribute (to) my team. Just wanted to bowl to my strength and according to the field. I just try to give more revs on the ball, so that helps me every time," she said at the conclusion of the game.

She also spoke about remaining focused on collective success as she nears a major personal milestone of 50 T20I wickets. "I think (it’s) normal, like every day. But it will be special, but yeah, I need to continue and want to do more for my country. I want to keep going with my good work," added Charani.

Conversely, Pakistan captain Fatima was left to lament a collapse after her side slumped from 27/0 to 35/6. "We had (a) collapse in the batting and struggled (throughout) the whole innings. We know that (it was a) fresh wicket, and we just wanted to put up the maximum total. We know we have a good bowling side."

Fatima mounted a spirited personal fightback with the ball, taking 3-17 in the powerplay to reduce India to 29-3, though she derived little satisfaction from the effort. "But still, we lost the match; it doesn’t matter. We needed a win, so it doesn't matter. We will try to play good cricket there (against Hong Kong China on Monday), and in the last match we will try to win and (progress) to the finals (knockouts)."

--IANS

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