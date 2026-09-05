September 05, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

India, Suriname discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

India, Suriname discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations

Paramaribo, Sep 5 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Suriname, Subhash Gupta, and Suriname's Minister for External Affairs, Alva Baptist, discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, the Indian Embassy in Suriname said.

“High Commissioner Subhash Gupta paid a farewell courtesy call to the Minister for External Affairs, Alva Baptist, Senior Minister Stephenson King & Keithson Hermine Charles on September 4. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations," the Indian Embassy said on social media platform X.

Last week, Ambassador Gupta also handed over Quick Impact Projects (QIPs).

A plaque was unveiled jointly by Stephen Tsang, Minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning and Ambassador Gupta.

"Today, India handed over a pedestrian safety project in Paramaribo under QIP. A Plaque jointly unveiled by Suriname Minister of Public Works and Spatial Planning and Ambassador Subhash Gupta is a tangible outcome in the Golden Jubilee year of India-Suriname relations," the Embassy said on X.

In May, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar handed over a fruit processing facility in Paramaribo city of Suriname, which was established with financial assistance from India.

India provided fruit processing machinery to Suriname, funded under the $1 million Small and Medium Enterprises grant announced by EAM Jaishankar in 2025.

During his remarks at the event, Union Minister Jaishankar said, "This project also serves to underline a larger message of India as a partner of Suriname and of the Global South."

He noted that India's commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world as a family, is demonstrated not just in words but through particular projects and specific activities, and noted that this is a very good illustration of it.

"In the times to come, as Suriname advances in its quest for progress and prosperity, India will always be a reliable partner," he added.

EAM Jaishankar was joined by Suriname Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva and Agriculture Minister Nike Noersalim at the event.

--IANS

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