Indian NDC delegation vist marked important high level interaction with Oman: Embassy

Muscat, Sep 5 (IANS) The visit from India's National Defence College (NDC) to Oman marked an important high-level interaction between India and Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat said on Saturday.

A high-level delegation from India's National Defence College (NDC) visited Oman from August 30 to September 3, as part of their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour.

Headed by Air Vice Marshal Manish Vasantkumar Patel VM, Senior Directing Staff (Air) at NDC India, the delegation interacted with a wide spectrum of authorities and institutions in Muscat.

During their tour, the delegation had the opportunity to visit the Majlis A'Dawla and Majlis A'Shura, and interact with the Members of the Oman Council.

“The delegation also interacted with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces, wherein views on mutual security interests within the purview of larger India-Oman bilateral defence cooperation were exchanged,” noted a statement by the Embassy.

The delegation also interacted with the Commandant, Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi of the NDC, Oman and discussed issues of bilateral importance, including training and academic collaboration.

According to the Embassy, other engagements included ‘fruitful’ exchanges with the Diplomatic Academy of Oman and the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

“The visit marked an important high-level interaction between the brotherly nations of India and Oman, and fostered their shared and enduring commitment to peace, prosperity and regional stability,” the Embassy highlighted.

The delegation also visited the Shabab Oman II ship and was briefed about the ship, its civilizational, cultural, and diplomatic roles, and its international participation.

“The ship Shabab Oman II receives the Air Vice Marshal, Senior Advisor at the National Defence College of the Republic of India, during a visit in which he was briefed on the ship, its civilizational, cultural, and diplomatic roles, its international participation, and its diverse achievements in various fields,” the Embassy stated on X.

–IANS

ksk/uk