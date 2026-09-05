MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in Saudi Arabia for bilateral visit

Riyadh, Sep 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a bilateral visit, was received by the country's Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Dr Tariq Al Hamad.

“Arrived in Riyadh on a bilateral visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Warmly received by Ambassador Shri Vipul and HE Dr Tariq Al Hamad, Deputy Minister for International Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development. I look forward to fruitful engagements with Saudi counterparts and meaningful interactions with Indian diaspora and business leaders in the Kingdom,” MoS Singh stated on X.

Singh’s visit to the Middle East nation will conclude on September 8. This is his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, MoS Singh will be meeting the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as other dignitaries.

MoS Singh will also meet with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals during the visit.

“He will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas,” the MEA highlighted in the statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Last month, India and Saudi Arabia discussed various aspects of their historic and strategic partnership, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The discussions took place between India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.

"Ambassador Mr Vipul paid a courtesy call today on H.E. Mr Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 26. They discussed various aspects of the historic and strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and issues of mutual interest. Amb. Vipul looked forward to further strengthening of the multifaceted bilateral relations during his tenure," India's Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

–IANS

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