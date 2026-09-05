Boman Irani on 100th year birth celebrations of Uttam Kumar: What a face, what a personality

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood actor Boman Irani spoke about the 100th-year birth celebrations of the legendary Uttam Kumar.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Boman said that an incredible artist like Uttam Kumar should be celebrated for years and years to come to inspire the coming generation of artists.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he said that they were introduced to the legend as youngsters through the popular Bengali and Hindi bilingual drama 'Amanush', which was made under the direction of Shakti Samanta.

Remembering Uttam Kumar, Boman said that one could fall in love with his smile and personality.

He told IANS, "100 years, can you believe it, but in our minds as youngsters he will always be the beautiful Uttam Da, and you know we got introduced to Uttam Da in a Hindi film, Shakti Da's film 'Amanush'. I think it was also a Bengali film. When we were young, I remember seeing his work with Sharmila ji (Sharmila Tagore). I cannot tell you: what a face, what a smile, what a personality, what a great artist."

"We should be celebrating him for years and years so that young artist can be inspired by an actor like Uttam Da," Boman added.

The 'The Mehta Boys' actor further said that he would be happy to do a Bengali language film if offered, as he believes that language is no bar in cinema.

Considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Uttam Kumar remained one of the most bankable stars in Bengali cinema from the 1950s throughout the 1970s, gaining the title of "Mahanayak".

In 1980, Uttam Kumar fell ill on the set of the movie 'Ogo Badhu Sundori'. Later that same evening, his health worsened while attending his friend's party. Suspecting an attack, he drove himself to the hospital. He passed away on 24 July 1980 at the age of 53.

--IANS

pm/