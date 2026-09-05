Indian tunnel rescue team efforts continue inside Chilime Tunnel in Nepal

Kathmandu, Sep 5 (IANS) The Indian team continues rescue efforts inside the Chilime Tunnel, in close coordination with the Nepal Army, the Indian Embassy said on Saturday as the region was struck by devastating floods which left thousands of people unaccounted for.

"Take a look at the ongoing rescue operations being carried out by the Indian rescue team in close coordination with the Nepali Army, inside the Chilime Tunnel. The joint team India-Nepal continues their work despite challenges posed by heavy debris, water and mud," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said on social media platform X, sharing a glimpse of the rescue efforts.

Earlier in the day, Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said that the rescue team is continuing to remove heavy debris from the Chilime tunnel to allow heavy machinery into the deep parts of the tunnel.

"India and Nepal rescue teams continue to remove heavy debris, water and mud, which in the interior has reached close to the roof of the Chilime tunnel. This would allow heavy machinery to be taken deep into the tunnel. In parallel, work is also underway to make an access road from nearby Syafrubesi to the tunnel portal. Given the difficult terrain and narrow valley, heavy helicopter usage is not possible. The access road would allow an excavator to be brought to the site and assist rescue operations," the Ambassador said on X.

Continuing with its humanitarian assistance to Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has so far sent around 95 tonnes of relief material on seven aircraft, along with 54 personnel to support rescue and relief efforts following the devastating flash floods in the Himalayan nation.

Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India would continue to extend assistance based on the requirements communicated by the Nepalese government, with plans to send additional forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other requested materials in the coming days.

"We will continue to provide assistance as per the requirements of the Nepal government. In the coming days, we plan to send more forensic kits, Bailey bridges and other materials that are requested by the Nepal government. Yesterday, we had two Indian aircraft flying to Kathmandu along with 21 tonnes of relief material. Till now, we have supplied around 95 tonnes of relief materials on seven aircraft. In addition to the relief material, we have also sent 54 personnel to support relief and rescue efforts in Nepal. This comprises 30 tunnel rescue experts, 19 forensic experts, and a five-member medical team. Our rescue and forensic teams are deployed on the ground, and they are working closely with the Nepalese authorities," Jaiswal added.

--IANS

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