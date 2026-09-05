Women’s Asia Cup: 'All the bowlers were outstanding,' says Harmanpreet after brushing aside Pakistan

Dubai, Sep 5 (IANS) Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her team's relentless approach and the bowlers' outstanding show after India brushed aside Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Chasing a paltry target of 56, after their spin attack led by three-fors from N. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat skittled out Pakistan for 55 at the Dubai International Stadium, India completed the chase in 8.4 overs. The clinical performance marked India's fifth consecutive T20I victory over Pakistan and secured their top spot in Group A with three straight wins.

"Very important game for us, and really happy (with) the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I'm really happy (with) the way we performed," Harmanpreet said after the match ended.

India's spinners dominated the opening innings on a fresh pitch offering turn; Pakistan lost six wickets for just eight runs after being 27/0 at one point.

“All the bowlers, they were outstanding. They are sticking to their plans and bowling according to their plans and reading the pitch really well. I think that is the key: understanding the pitch and then executing your plans accordingly."

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana provided brief resistance with the ball, picking up 3-17 to reduce India to 29/3. However, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma took India home without any further loss.

"I think it's part of the game. They also bowled a few good balls, and I think the important (thing) was just being there, just keep batting and finish the game as soon as possible," said Harmanpreet.

The match also marked Harmanpreet's 150th T20I appearance as India captain, a milestone she celebrated by hitting the match-winning six over long-on.

"I'm grateful. I never thought I'd come that far, but all the people behind me who've been supporting me, I'm really grateful, and hopefully I'll keep getting the support, because I think without support I'm nothing.

“And yeah, I'm grateful, and the entire team, support staff, they've been outstanding. So yeah, I mean many more to come hopefully. Let's keep continuing the good work," she added.

Looking ahead to the knockout stages, with India’s semi-final on September 10, Harmanpreet signed off by taking the importance of sustaining their high standards. "It's very important to keep our standards high.

“We know what this team brings when we go to the field, and I think I'm really happy (with) the way everybody is coming up and showing up good performances, and now another two games, hopefully we'll keep playing our best cricket."

--IANS

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