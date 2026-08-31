Women’s Asia Cup: 'Atmosphere of happiness,' says Shafali after India’s victory over Thailand

Dubai, Aug 31 (IANS) Explosive opener Shafali Verma said there is a great ‘atmosphere of happiness’ within the squad after India got their 2026 Women’s Asia Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 94-run victory over Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shafali top-scored with a 36-ball 64 as India posted 159/9, despite going from 91/1 to 137/9 in a span of 50 deliveries. Nandni and veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma took three wickets each as India bowled out Thailand for 65 in 16.1 overs.

“Of course, I think, giving my best for the team, obviously, it feels very good. Along with that, we know that within the team, there is a greater atmosphere of happiness. Just talking about the game, we all know the conditions, we all know what we have to do," Verma said in a video posted on BCCI’s social media accounts on Monday.

She also had some words of admiration for Deepti, who became the third women’s player to play 150 T20Is. “I am so happy that all the players did what they had to do -- they all made an effort, and we are so happy about the win. Talking about Deepti, first of all, congratulations to her for the 150th game, and I think there are a lot more games coming for her. I am pretty sure she is always someone who is working hard every day.”

Shafali further praised Nandni for her spell, but felt more improvements can be made when they take on Hong Kong China on Thursday. “Talking about Nandni, the way she is bowling, she really works hard; we all really work hard, and it is just praising what she is bowling, and I am so happy the way she is doing her thing.

“We will have to get used to the conditions as a batting unit. Talking about our bowling unit, they bowled really well, and there were things where we have to improve. I am pretty sure our bowling coach will fill those areas. Just talking about the Thailand team, the way they improved, I am so happy that women's cricket is improving. They are so cute, and we are just happy to play with them.”

Meanwhile, Nandni, who was making her tournament debut, reflected on playing alongside Shafali and Deepti while adjusting to the conditions. “If Shafali’s name comes up, then the start has to be good. It has become normal now that with Shafali, the start has to be good.

"Playing with such consistency and performing in every match, it is a very big thing (for Deepti), and she is doing it. It feels very good; it is my first Asia Cup game, and we won, so it feels even better. Bowling-wise, personally, I was feeling good, but it was also difficult because there was a lot of energy. But the wicket was good for the spinners as well.”

--IANS

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