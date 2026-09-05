Women’s Asia Cup: Charani, Prema pick three each as India bowl out Pakistan for just 55

Dubai, Sep 5 (IANS) Left-arm spinner N Sree Charani and leg-spin bowling all-rounder Prema Rawat claimed three wickets apiece as India skittled out Pakistan for a paltry 55 in 18.1 overs, their lowest total in Women’s T20Is, in the Women’s Asia Cup Group A at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday.

On a pitch offering grip and sharp turn, as well as swing for the pacers, Charani, Prema, Deepti Sharma, and Shafali Verma proved to be unplayable, as the relentless spin quarter consistently deceived the Pakistani batters with flight and forced them to perish by playing loose, off-side strokes outside their reach.

India are now overwhelming favourites to knock off the required 56 runs in quick time and sign off from the league stage as the lone unbeaten side in Group A. For Pakistan, barring openers Shawaal Zulfiqar and Muneeba Ali, none of the batters reached double figures, as they went from 27/0 to 55/6, making the contest a one-sided affair yet again.

Electing to bat first, a decision which surprised many, Pakistan’s openers were scratchy from the outset. Kranti Gaud’s opening delivery seamed away to beat Muneeba's outside edge, before Shawaal struck consecutive boundaries off her and Nandni Sharma. Muneeba survived two early dropped chances, both off Pratika Rawal, before off-spinner Shafali provided the breakthrough by castling her for 13.

The wicket triggered a collapse as top-ranked T20I bowler Charani struck twice in the final powerplay over, removing Gull Feroza for a duck and trapping Shawaal lbw for 14. Charani then picked up her third scalp by having Ayesha Zafar caught at mid-on by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, playing her 150th game as India’s captain.

Rawat then joined the wicket-takers party by castling Sadaf Shamas, before Deepti Sharma trapped Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana lbw for a duck. Eyman Fatima provided brief resistance by hitting the innings' final boundary off Prema, but a tragic mix-up with Umm-e-Hani saw her run out for five.

Prema came back to dismiss Umm-e-Hani with a top-edged sweep to short fine leg, before catching Nashra Sandhu off her own bowling to finish with figures of 3-9. Charani picked 3-7 from her four overs, thus maintaining her rich vein of form.

By extracting sharp turn, consistent drift, and maintaining impeccable control of length, Charani was at the peak of her power, as Pakistan’s attempts to attack her ended in abject failure, with lobbed catches to the infield.

Deepti wrapped up the innings in the 19th over by deceiving Tuba Hassan (9) in flight, as wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh completed a sharp stumping in a solid day of wicketkeeping, as Pakistan completely unravelled after showing early intent against India’s disciplined spinners.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 55 all out in 18.1 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 14, Muneeba Ali 13; N Sree Charani 3-7, Prema Rawat 3-9) against India

--IANS

nr/bsk/