Women leaders call 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' a long-awaited victory

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) As Parliament is set to reconvene to take up the Women's Reservation Bill, also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, women leaders across the political spectrum said on Monday that its passage would mark the culmination of a decades-long struggle for equal representation.

Women leaders made these remarks while attending the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan' at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Many highlighted that the movement for women's reservation has spanned more than 30 years and expressed hope that the legislation would finally become a reality.

Speaking to IANS, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar said, "I have witnessed this journey, and this struggle has been ongoing for 30 years. We have been striving for more than three decades. When it finally happens, we will feel that our struggle has been fulfilled and completed."

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty emphasised the importance of empowerment through decision-making authority.

She said, "It is very important for women to have the power to decide their own future. A woman without power cannot truly be confident. This is a global issue, and I believe we must take full advantage of this opportunity."

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also expressed optimism about the Bill's passage.

"There is a sense of enthusiasm everywhere. It feels like this right is finally being granted to us. Seeing support from all political parties for women's empowerment, I am confident that the Bill will be passed. It will be a historic moment and a significant milestone for the country," she said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that although he may not be a 'Grihasthi' (householder), he understands domestic life, and that through various government schemes, women are becoming economically empowered.

Addressing the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at the Vigyan Bhawan, the Prime Minister said the path to reaching Parliament is set to become easier for women, and their role has become even more crucial.

"Parliament is on the verge of creating new history, one that will realise the visions of the past and fulfil the resolutions of the future," he said.

He emphasised that it was the government's effort and priority to ensure the amendment bill to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed through dialogue, cooperation and participation of all.

"When the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was introduced in 2023, it was passed unanimously by all parties in Parliament," PM Modi noted.

The Prime Minister hailed Panchayati Raj institutions as a remarkable example of women's leadership and said India's 'Nari Shakti' (women power) has made immense contributions to nation-building.

The success of the Jal Jeevan Mission stands as a prime example of how women have played a significant role at the Panchayat level.

Studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity and responsiveness within systems, PM Modi added.

On April 12, Prime Minister Modi also wrote to all political parties, seeking their support for the passage of an amendment to the Women's Reservation Bill, further strengthening hopes for its approval in the upcoming Parliamentary session.

--IANS

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