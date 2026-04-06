Women leaders, activists hail Women’s Reservation Bill as major step towards empowerment

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Women’s Reservation Bill continues to draw attention across political and social circles, with prominent voices describing it as a significant step towards strengthening women’s representation in legislative bodies, even as some emphasise the need for merit-based opportunities and timely implementation.

Spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori welcomed the initiative as a positive development.

“This is a very good thing. Women will get a great opportunity, which is positive. But it should be for those who are truly capable and truly deserve the position. Overall, it’s a good initiative to bring women forward and give them the right opportunities,” she said.

Echoing support for the broader intent of the measure, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi highlighted the consistent efforts of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in advancing women’s empowerment, safety, and dignity.

“The Modi government has been working for women—for their upliftment, for their development, for their safety, and for the protection of their dignity,” she said.

She further noted the significance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, under which 33 per cent reservation has been provided for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

“As a woman, I am very delighted. As you all know, in 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed by Parliament, under which 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies have been reserved for women. This is a very big achievement. I would certainly like to say that the special session of Parliament called on April 16, 17, and 18 signifies three things: First, the provisions of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, including the 33% reservation, will be implemented,” she added.

Former member of the National Commission for Women and Congress leader Shamina Shafiq said that the demand for women’s reservation has been persistent for years. She noted that voices advocating for women’s representation have steadily grown stronger across the country.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill has been pending for many years, and voices demanding women’s representation have been rising from across the country. Social workers, women politicians, and women from various sections of society have emphasised that women need a proper reservation to ensure their voices are heard in the legislature,” she said.

Referring to recent developments, she added that the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene special sessions and propose the bill is being widely welcomed as a positive and commendable step.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP worker Rupali said that the party under PM Modi’s leadership has consistently worked towards empowering women.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP has always given respect and opportunities to women. I have also received such opportunities, and now the talk of 33 per cent reservation is a very positive step,” she said.

Social activist Yogita Bhayana emphasised that while the move is welcome, it has come after a long delay. She pointed out that although the bill had been passed earlier, its implementation timeline had pushed its actual impact further into the future.

“This should have been implemented much earlier. Although the bill was passed several years ago, it is expected to come into effect in 2029. However, with the recent announcement, which is a serious step, formal action on it will begin immediately. It is a very welcome move, and we should all thank those who have taken the initiative,” she said.

At the grassroots level, women in Sitapur also expressed optimism about the proposed increase in political participation. BJP Mahila Morcha member Sheetal Agrawal said that the provision of 33 per cent reservation would significantly empower women, whose representation has traditionally been much lower compared to men.

Meanwhile, in Amethi, Rita Singh, National President of Rita Singh Jan Kalyan, supported the initiative while highlighting that more work remains to be done.

“What Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saying is absolutely right. Women have been given reservations, but there are still some areas where greater attention is needed for women,” she said.

--IANS

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