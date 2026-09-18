Women comprise over 40 pc of workforce in 57.8 pc districts in India

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) There has been a strong growth in women entering the workforce in India, with 57.8 per cent of the country's districts recording a female Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) of 40 per cent or more, according to the first ever district-wise data released by the National Statistics Office on Friday.

Surat district in Gujarat leads the country with the highest LFPR and Worker Population Ratio (WPR) among the 100 surveyed districts. Darbhanga in Bihar recorded the lowest labour force participation metrics in the survey.

District-wise across India, the LFPR, which is an indicator of employment, is the highest in Surat (68.6 per cent), followed by Araria in Bihar (68 per cent) and Salem in Tamil Nadu (67.8 per cent), the figures say.

Similarly, in the case of the WPR, which is another indicators of employment, Surat tops the list with 67.8 per cent, Araria in Bihar in the second spot with 67.4 per cent, and Banaskantha in Gujarat in the third position with 66.6 per cent participation.

South 24 Parganas in West Bengal (0.9 per cent), Araria in Bihar (0.9 per cent) and Ahmedabad in Gujarat (1.1 per cent) exhibited the lowest unemployment rate, according to the data.

Ernakulam in Keralam (9.6 per cent), Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu (14.5 per cent) and Bengaluru (Urban) in Karnataka (15 per cent) reported the lowest NEET (not in employment, education or training) for youth aged between 15-29 years.

Among the state capital districts, Shimla in Himachal Pradesh (70 per cent and 65.1 per cent), Thiruvananthapuram in Keralam (64.4 per cent and 63.2 per cent) and Raipur in Chhattisgarh (61.5 per cent and 59.4 per cent) record the highest levels of LFPR and WPR in the age group between 15 years and above.

Thiruvananthapuram in Keralam (1.9 per cent), Kolkata in West Bengal (1.9 per cent) and Bengaluru (Urban) in Karnataka (2.5 per cent) exhibited the lowest unemployment rate (UR) in the age group between 15 years and above.

Apart from standard employment and LFPR levels, the report tracks localised unemployment figures and NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) rates.

Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir (14.3 per cent), Bengaluru (Urban) in Karnataka (15 per cent) and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh (15.1 per cent) reported the lowest proportions of NEET among youth aged between 15-29 years.

--IANS

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