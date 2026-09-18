Akanksha Chamola, Gaurav Khanna bump into each other but don’t speak at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Former couple Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna recently bumped into each other but refrained from talking to each other.

The two attended the Ganpati celebrations of television mogul Ektaa Kapoor in the city on Friday. Media cameras captured the two at opposite ends amidst a heavy gathering, While their eyes met as they briefly exchanged a glance, neither of them took the initiative to strike a conversation. The couple, who was once thick in love, grew apart over the years.

Gaurav and Akanksha tied the knot on November 24, 2016, in Kanpur, following a relationship that reportedly began after their first meeting at an audition. The couple kept their personal lives largely private during their nearly decade-long marriage.

However, their relationship came under public scrutiny in 2026 when Akanksha revealed on the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 2 that they had been living separately for approximately a year and were heading towards divorce.

Akanksha revealed the secret on ‘Lock Upp 2’ to strengthen her position in the game. However, her journey came to an end on August 5, 2026, when she was eliminated alongside Varun Yadav during the penultimate stage of the competition. Her eviction came just a day before the grand finale, as the show finalised its top five contestants.

Akanksha had attracted considerable attention throughout the season following her revelations about her separation from television actor Gaurav Khanna. Her candid discussions about marriage, divorce and personal choices sparked conversations both inside and outside the show.

She later cited differences over parenthood, saying Gaurav wanted children while their views on the matter differed. Their separation became a topic of discussion on social media, while Gaurav largely refrained from publicly addressing the details. In September 2026, Akanksha confirmed that their divorce was ongoing, while dismissing rumours about INR 10-crore alimony demand. The couple’s journey from marriage to separation has attracted considerable attention from television audiences.

--IANS

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