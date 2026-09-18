Rights group slams Pakistan for re-arrest of human rights lawyers hours after SC bail

Islamabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Leading human rights organisation Amnesty International condemned the re-arrest of Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Ali Chattha just hours after Pakistan’s Supreme Court granted them bail, accusing authorities of misusing the justice system to target critical voices.

The remarks came after a division bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday granted both lawyers bail and suspended their sentences in the social media posts case, and they were re-arrested shortly after.

“Imaan and Hadi’s re-arrest dispels any pretence that the charges against them are anything other than a politically motivated attempt to punish them for their human rights work. Their case demonstrates once again the authorities’ willingness to weaponise the legal system against critical voices," said Babu Ram Pant, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.

He said that the latest charges, brought against them for simply attending a peaceful protest, are not only absurd but an insult to their lifelong commitment to human rights.

“The Pakistani authorities must stop misusing the justice system to target Imaan and Hadi. They must be released immediately and unconditionally, with no further charges to prolong their detention. Imaan and Hadi should be free to meet their friends and family and to do the work they love – representing victims of human rights violations,” said Pant.

The Supreme Court bench on Thursday raised questions over the conduct of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying that it was strange that the IHC referred to the apex court's May 12 order but did not follow it, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Imaan and Hadi were arrested on January 23, and the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent them to 14 days' judicial remand. On January 24, the District and Sessions Court sentenced each of the two to 17 years in prison and fined each of them Pakistani Rs (PKR) 36 million on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

Both lawyers challenged their conviction before the Islamabad High Court and subsequently filed a plea requesting suspension of their sentences. Since the matter remained pending before the IHC, the couple moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of their sentences, The Express Tribune reported.

--IANS

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