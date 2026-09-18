September 18, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

India and UAE vow to deepen naval cooperation, maritime partnership

India and UAE vow to deepen naval cooperation, maritime partnership

Abu Dhabi, Sep 18 (IANS) India and UAE held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, discussing enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions. During the meeting, the officials of the two nations reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen naval cooperation and maritime partnership between both countries, a statement issued by the Indian Navy after the meeting stated on Friday.

"10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy," Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

"Discussions focussed on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-UAE maritime partnership," the statement added.

On September 4, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal A P Singh held a meeting with the Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, Major General Staff Rashid Mohammed Al Shamsi, and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially in military and defence sectors.

“The UAE Air Force and Air Defence received Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues for further strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military and defence fields, in a manner that supports their joint efforts and contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region,” the UAE's Ministry of Defence stated on X.

In June, the UAE’s Land Forces' Deputy Commander, Brigadier General Staff Mohamed Khamees Mohamed Al-Hassani, held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, in New Delhi and discussed enhancing bilateral military cooperation, expanding professional exchanges and identifying new avenues for collaboration between the two armies.

“Brigadier General Staff Mohamed Khamees Mohamed Al-Hassani, Deputy Commander, United Arab Emirates Land Forces, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. The interaction underscored the growing depth of India-UAE defence relations, with discussions focused on enhancing bilateral military cooperation, expanding professional exchanges and identifying new avenues for collaboration between the two armies," the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) wrote on X.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional ties, fostering mutual trust and advancing a shared vision for regional security and stability," it added.

--IANS

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