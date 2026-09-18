September 18, 2026 10:00 PM हिंदी

Indian civil society raises PoJK rights concerns at UNHRC

Indian civil society raises PoJK rights concerns at UNHRC

Geneva, Sep 18 (IANS) An Indian civil society representative has raised concerns over the shrinking civic space and alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the ongoing 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Speaking during the General Debate under Item 3 on civic space and democratic participation, the representative said an open, free and inclusive civic space was essential for meaningful democratic participation and functioning democracies.

The Indian civil society group drew particular attention to the situation in PoJK, saying protests and tensions in the region had escalated since June. It referred to reports of loss of life and the alleged disproportionate use of force by security forces, calling for accountability, dialogue and protection of fundamental freedoms.

The statement also linked the growing public grievances in PoJK to economic difficulties, including inflation and unemployment.

“South Asia is also experiencing a serious civic-space crisis,” the representative said, referring to what it described as restrictive legislation, digital censorship and growing intolerance towards public dissent in parts of the region.

The intervention came during a broader discussion at the Human Rights Council on challenges facing civic space globally. It said peaceful protesters, human rights defenders and civil society organisations in different parts of the world were increasingly facing arbitrary detention, excessive use of force, legal harassment and other forms of intimidation.

The Indian civil society representative also highlighted India's tradition of voluntary action and civic engagement, noting the contribution of civil society initiatives to democratic and social reforms, including the Right to Information.

At the same time, the statement said the prevailing social and political environment had placed increasing pressure on civic space and called for collective attention to the issue.

The representative urged the international community to protect and strengthen civic space and ensure that short-term exigencies did not undermine democratic freedoms.

The statement was delivered under the General Debate on civic space and democratic participation at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

BCCI to take call on chief selector Agarkar's future within 15 days, says Devajit Saikia

BCCI to take call on chief selector Agarkar's future within 15 days, says Devajit Saikia

Uyghur group calls on Trump to raise issue of human rights abuses in Xinjiang during Xi’s US visit (File Image)

Uyghur group calls on Trump to raise issue of human rights abuses in Xinjiang during Xi’s US visit

Davis Cup: India trail Korea 0-2 after Suresh, Nagal suffer comeback defeats (Credit: X/Davis Cup)

Davis Cup: India trail Korea 0-2 after Suresh, Nagal suffer comeback defeats

India, Russia set to deepen defence ties with focus on technology sharing, joint production: Report

India, Russia set to deepen defence ties with focus on technology sharing, joint production: Report

Bangladesh: Radical Jamaat-e-Islami still to apologise for opposing 1971 Liberation War

Bangladesh: Radical Jamaat-e-Islami still to apologise for opposing 1971 Liberation War

Finland: Indian envoy discusses opportunities for closer cooperation with Kuopio Mayor

Finland: Indian envoy discusses opportunities for closer cooperation with Kuopio Mayor

Nepal Finance Minister thanks India for support after flash floods

Nepal Finance Minister thanks India for support after flash floods

India extends viability gap funding support for passenger ferry connecting Sri Lanka

India extends viability gap funding support for passenger ferry connecting Sri Lanka

Indian civil society raises PoJK rights concerns at UNHRC

Indian civil society raises PoJK rights concerns at UNHRC

Rights group slams Pakistan for re-arrest of human rights lawyers hours after SC bail

Rights group slams Pakistan for re-arrest of human rights lawyers hours after SC bail