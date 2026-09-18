Indian civil society raises PoJK rights concerns at UNHRC

Geneva, Sep 18 (IANS) An Indian civil society representative has raised concerns over the shrinking civic space and alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) during the ongoing 63rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Speaking during the General Debate under Item 3 on civic space and democratic participation, the representative said an open, free and inclusive civic space was essential for meaningful democratic participation and functioning democracies.

The Indian civil society group drew particular attention to the situation in PoJK, saying protests and tensions in the region had escalated since June. It referred to reports of loss of life and the alleged disproportionate use of force by security forces, calling for accountability, dialogue and protection of fundamental freedoms.

The statement also linked the growing public grievances in PoJK to economic difficulties, including inflation and unemployment.

“South Asia is also experiencing a serious civic-space crisis,” the representative said, referring to what it described as restrictive legislation, digital censorship and growing intolerance towards public dissent in parts of the region.

The intervention came during a broader discussion at the Human Rights Council on challenges facing civic space globally. It said peaceful protesters, human rights defenders and civil society organisations in different parts of the world were increasingly facing arbitrary detention, excessive use of force, legal harassment and other forms of intimidation.

The Indian civil society representative also highlighted India's tradition of voluntary action and civic engagement, noting the contribution of civil society initiatives to democratic and social reforms, including the Right to Information.

At the same time, the statement said the prevailing social and political environment had placed increasing pressure on civic space and called for collective attention to the issue.

The representative urged the international community to protect and strengthen civic space and ensure that short-term exigencies did not undermine democratic freedoms.

The statement was delivered under the General Debate on civic space and democratic participation at the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

--IANS

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