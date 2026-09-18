FSSAI suspends licence of Paradise Distilleries over serious non-compliances

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India’s food regulator on Friday suspended the licence of Paradise Distilleries, following serious non-compliances observed during the inspection of the food premises.

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) India’s food regulator on Friday suspended the licence of Paradise Distilleries, following serious non-compliances observed during the inspection of the food premises.

The FSSAI licence, issued to Paradise Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., has been suspended with immediate effect for 15 days.

The FBO has been directed to cease all food business activities during the suspension period and rectify the deficiencies within the stipulated period.

The FSSAI said in a statement that expired flavours and colours were found being used in the manufacturing of alcoholic beverages, which may affect the safety and quality of the final products.

“Poor hygiene and sanitation conditions were observed, including an improperly closed final blended tank, a bottle rinser covered with grease and dust, broken glass pieces and absence of a proper glass policy,” said the statement.

The food regulator said that the FBO had not made the required changes to the labels as per the notice issued by the Central Licensing Authority and had not provided a satisfactory reply.

“Multiple structural and operational deficiencies were observed, including improper fitting of doors, inadequate lighting and working space, flaking paint/plaster, unhygienic packing, improper storage, ineffective pest control and poor personal hygiene of food handlers,” said the FSSAI.

Non-compliance was also observed regarding medical examination and vaccination records, protective clothing, personal cleanliness, cleaning schedules, preventive maintenance records, pest control records, customer complaint handling and periodic food safety system audits.

Earlier in the day, the FSSAI said it has initiated three separate adjudication cases against Nestle India over alleged regulatory non-compliance involving its infant nutrition products, including NAN Excella Pro Stage 1 and Lactogen Pro 1.

According to a notice shared by the food regulator on Instagram, FSSAI examined the products and promotional material listed on e-commerce platforms and flagged certain claims associated with the infant nutrition products.

A Nestle India spokesperson said that the company products are fully compliant with all the applicable regulations.

"The said products (i.e., NAN EXCELLA PRO & LACTOGEN PRO) and their labels were approved by the expert committee of FSSAI. In response to the notice, we have again submitted our detailed response to the authorities regarding statements appearing on the label, which are factual in nature, and supported by scientific literature," said the spokesperson.

—IANS

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