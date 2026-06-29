Wimbledon: Players suspend media protest after breakthrough talks on prize money

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Wimbledon organisers and the world’s leading tennis players have reached a temporary understanding that will allow normal media operations to continue during this year’s Championships, easing tensions in a dispute that has been simmering across all four Grand Slams since early 2025.

The breakthrough came after a series of discussions between player representatives and the All England Club over the weekend. The talks followed concerns that top players were preparing to extend a media-access protest throughout the opening week of Wimbledon, limiting post-match and pre-match interview commitments to just 15 minutes.

The disagreement stems from a broader campaign launched by players in March 2025 seeking a greater share of Grand Slam revenues, increased contributions to player welfare initiatives and the creation of a formal player committee within the major tournaments’ governance structure.

While Wimbledon had already announced a record prize-money increase for the 2026 edition, players signalled last week that financial concerns remained unresolved. The move raised fears of a prolonged standoff and even the possibility of future tournament boycotts if negotiations failed to progress.

Following the latest round of talks, however, players agreed to restore full media participation for the tournament.

“Following constructive meetings between player representatives and AELTC leadership over the weekend, players have confirmed they will resume normal tournament media duties from Monday 29 June,” a statement from the players said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“This decision is based on Wimbledon’s commitment to return with specific proposals addressing all three points of the players’ July 2025 submission. The underlying matters remain unresolved and players will carefully evaluate the proposals once received.

“Players will also be providing Wimbledon with further information they have requested in connection with those proposals during the course of the tournament. Constructive dialogue with Wimbledon and the other grand slams will continue. The players and the club will make no further comment at this time,” the statement read further.

The said publication also stated that the All England Club has agreed to develop concrete proposals on a revised prize-money model and stronger player representation, mirroring discussions already initiated at the French Open.

The players emphasised that the broader dispute has not been settled and that further negotiations will continue during and beyond the Wimbledon fortnight.

--IANS

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