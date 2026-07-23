16 Delhi Metro stations shut amid security concerns following late-night clashes at Jantar Mantar protest

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Central Secretariat, were closed on Thursday as security was intensified across the national capital in the wake of the violence linked to the Jantar Mantar protest.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, however, clarified that interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat would continue to remain operational, enabling commuters to change trains despite the complete closure of these stations for entry and exit.

The stations affected by the restrictions include Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.

The restrictions come against the backdrop of the violent protests that erupted on July 20, when thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), along with students, marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leak.

The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, drew students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the education system. Delhi Police have assured a thorough investigation into the violence.

Security has meanwhile been significantly strengthened across the affected areas to maintain law and order and prevent any further escalation of the situation.

Fresh clashes were also reported on Wednesday night, during which a Delhi Police officer sustained injuries after a group of miscreants allegedly attacked police personnel with stones and bottles, officials said.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place at around 8:30 p.m. near Tolstoy Marg in the Connaught Place area, where some miscreants allegedly pelted stones and hurled bottles at security personnel. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Connaught Place, Vivek Bhagat, was injured in the attack.

--IANS

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