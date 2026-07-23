Harshad Chopda on Shivangi Joshi: I love her just as I love my sister

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) In an explosive episode of “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, Harshad Chopda was seen lashing out at co-contestant Shilpa Shinde, who tagged him and Shivangi Joshi as “lovebirds”. The actor went on to finally speak about his relationship with the actress and said that he loves her just as he loves his sister.

Amid a heated argument with Shilpa over sleeping on a yoga mat, Harshad brought up the topic of “lovebirds,” a tag Shilpa gave him and Shivangi.

Harshad said: “We all know what we are. What will aunty think? She trusts me. I know I am her friend. Imagine what she would think. Think about their families at least. She’s supposed to get married now. Don't spread rumours. Her mother trusts me. I am her friend.”

Ram could be heard saying in the background that they have a “brother-sister relationship”.

Harshad said: “I love her just as I love my sister, my departed mother, and my father. Have we ever done anything that you have seen? I might be too old to get married; at least think about her. I am 43.”

Later in the episode, Harshad was seen talking to Akanksha Chamola, who said that if Harshad had cleared the stand that Shivangi is like his sister before the fight wouldn’t have been ugly.

He then said: “My sister is my sister. My dad is my dad. I will explain you in one line ‘I love you and I am in love with you’ is different.”

Akanksha then gave a reality check to Harshad that the entire house feels that there is something between him and Shivangi.

She said: “(It seems) you are madly in love with her and she is using that fact… People think she doesn’t show it, but she somewhere controls you. She takes advantage of this emotion of yours and you let that do it because you are in love.”

--IANS

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