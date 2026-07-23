Farah Khan loses patience with Akanksha Chamola, says ‘it's becoming annoying’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan lost her cool at contestant Akanksha Chamola during the latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2'.

She called out her repeated attempts to prove she knew everything about the game.

The moment unfolded after Akanksha Choudhary, Apoorva Mukhija and their team won a task, securing themselves safety for the week. As the contestants celebrated, Akanksha Chamola turned to Akanksha Choudhary and repeatedly said, "Now say, Now Say, I told you... I told you."

Farah, who was standing in front of the contestants and trying to move the game forward, interrupted Chamola and said, "Chamola, you know everything. Do you know when you're going to go out of the show? It seems you know everything about the show, having said when it's your first time at a reality show."

An embarrassed Akanksha immediately apologised to the host. Farah, however, continued, saying that the behaviour was becoming "extremely annoying."

The exchange left the housemates stunned.

Talking about Akanksha Chamola, who is made her reality show debut with 'Lock Upp 2', has been stirring a lot many headlines post her participation on the reality show.

During the premiere, she disclosed that she and her husband - actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for divorce after living separately for nearly a year.

She later revealed that she identified as bisexual before marriage and had been in relationships with women, adding that Gaurav had known about and accepted her sexuality.

More recently, Akanksha Chamola shared that she currently identifies as asexual, saying the ongoing divorce has changed her outlook on intimacy.

–IANS

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