July 23, 2026 9:24 AM हिंदी

Sandeep Reddy Vanga releases Romanchakam's first single 'Radha Ramana'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga releases Romanchakam's first single 'Radha Ramana' (Photo Credit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga/X)

Hyderabad, July 23 (IANS) Popular director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has released 'Radha Ramana', the romantic first single from director Venu Gopal Reddy's eagerly awaited romantic drama 'Romanchakam', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, whose production house Bhadrakali Pictures is presenting the film, wrote, "Presenting the FIRST SONG of #Romanchakam . This song has stayed with me since the inception of our music work. Every time I heard it, it reminded me exactly why we made this film. I hope it stays with you the same way it has stayed with me. #VasukiVaibhav @boselyricist #RomanchakamFromSep3rd."

The mellifluous number is a number that stirs the heart and celebrates the beauty of eternal love.

It has been set to tune by Vasuki Vaibhav and has lyrics by Chandrabose. The song, which has been picturised on the lead pair, has been rendered by Vasuki Vaibhav.

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 3 this year.

Excitement about the film shot up after the makers chose to release a glimpse video of the film a couple of weeks ago.

The glimpse video begins with Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar's characters in the film being madly in love with each other. Just when you begin to think that the couple is made for each other, the second half of the glimpse shows both characters beginning to hate each other. Adding to the excitement and intrigue is the character played by actor Upendra Limaye in the film. The glimpse gives the impression that the actor plays a cop in the film.

Apart from Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Upendra Limaye, the film will also feature actors Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan among others.

Produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, the film has cinematography by Pavan Pappula and music by Vasuki Vaibhav. Gobind Kotap has choreographed the dances in the film, which has costumes by Akunur Keerthana.

==IANS

mkr/

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