July 08, 2026 8:20 PM हिंदी

Wimbledon: Kostyuk storms into maiden semifinal with dominant win over Paolini

Marta Kostyuk storms into maiden semifinal with dominant win over Jasmine Paolini at the Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

London, July 8 (IANS) Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk continued her impressive run at Wimbledon, brushing aside Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court on Wednesday to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal and second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.

The 12th seed took just one hour and nine minutes to defeat last year's runner-up. This win brings her impressive record to 21 victories in her last 22 matches on the WTA Tour. It also follows her semifinal finish at the 2026 French Open, showing her growing consistency at major tournaments.

Playing on Centre Court for the first time, Kostyuk showcased an aggressive style. She hit 19 winners, including several eye-catching return winners, keeping Paolini under constant pressure.

Paolini struggled in the opening set, racking up 15 unforced errors. This allowed Kostyuk to take control of the match. The turning point came in the fifth game when the Ukrainian hit a forehand return winner off a hesitant second serve to gain a key break. From that moment on, she played confidently and didn’t let the Italian back into the match.

Kostyuk continued her strong performance in the second set. She used her powerful baseline game and accurate returns to secure the victory in just 69 minutes, securing her spot in the final four at the All England Club for the first time.

Next, the Ukrainian will face either Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova or Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens for a chance to reach her first Grand Slam final. After reaching the semifinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this season, Kostyuk has solidified her place as one of the top players of 2026.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Noskova storms into first Grand Slam semis, to meet Kostyuk next

Wimbledon: Noskova storms into first Grand Slam semis, to meet Kostyuk next

Bangladesh’s data protection law lacks power to protect citizen data: Report

Bangladesh’s data protection law lacks power to protect citizen data: Report

Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri included in Zimbabwe squad for T20Is against Bangladesh

Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri included in Zimbabwe squad for T20Is against Bangladesh

Gaurav Khanna enters 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor amidst separation from Akanksha Chamola

Gaurav Khanna to enter 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor amidst separation from Akanksha Chamola

Huge honour to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, says Sourav Ganguly

Huge honour to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, says Sourav Ganguly

Neeru Bajwa on removal of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj': We deserve a clear explanation

Neeru Bajwa on removal of Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj': We deserve a clear explanation

Marta Kostyuk storms into maiden semifinal with dominant win over Jasmine Paolini at the Wimbledon in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon: Kostyuk storms into maiden semifinal with dominant win over Paolini

PM Modi’s Indonesia visit inspires diaspora to deepen Indian roots

PM Modi’s Indonesia visit inspires diaspora to deepen Indian roots

Nikhil Siddhartha gifts study kits to a 1000 students (Photo Credit: Nikhil Siddhartha/Instagram)

Nikhil Siddhartha gifts study kits to a 1000 students

China-run Hambantota Port evades assessment taxes exceeding LKR 120 mn: Report

China-run Hambantota Port evades assessment taxes exceeding LKR 120 mn: Report