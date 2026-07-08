Wimbledon: Kostyuk storms into maiden semifinal with dominant win over Paolini

London, July 8 (IANS) Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk continued her impressive run at Wimbledon, brushing aside Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-2 on Centre Court on Wednesday to reach her maiden Wimbledon semifinal and second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal.

The 12th seed took just one hour and nine minutes to defeat last year's runner-up. This win brings her impressive record to 21 victories in her last 22 matches on the WTA Tour. It also follows her semifinal finish at the 2026 French Open, showing her growing consistency at major tournaments.

Playing on Centre Court for the first time, Kostyuk showcased an aggressive style. She hit 19 winners, including several eye-catching return winners, keeping Paolini under constant pressure.

Paolini struggled in the opening set, racking up 15 unforced errors. This allowed Kostyuk to take control of the match. The turning point came in the fifth game when the Ukrainian hit a forehand return winner off a hesitant second serve to gain a key break. From that moment on, she played confidently and didn’t let the Italian back into the match.

Kostyuk continued her strong performance in the second set. She used her powerful baseline game and accurate returns to secure the victory in just 69 minutes, securing her spot in the final four at the All England Club for the first time.

Next, the Ukrainian will face either Czech ninth seed Linda Noskova or Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens for a chance to reach her first Grand Slam final. After reaching the semifinals at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon this season, Kostyuk has solidified her place as one of the top players of 2026.

--IANS

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