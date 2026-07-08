Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: India assured of 9 medals in U-23 women’s category

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) India’s U-23 women boxers delivered a commanding performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, with nine boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure medals after a strong showing in the last-eight stage bouts held across afternoon and evening sessions in Jakarta on Wednesday.

In the afternoon session, Tanu (51kg) registered a dominant 5:0 unanimous decision win over Thailand’s Kewalin Norasing, while Nisha (54kg) secured an equally convincing 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Aliaksar Symbat. In the 48kg bout, Nidhi fought hard but went down narrowly to Kazakhstan’s Gulnaz Buribayeva via a **3:2 split decision.

The evening session saw India continue its momentum, with Prachi (57kg) sealing a commanding win over Korea’s Yejin Oh via RSC in the first round. Nikita Chand (60kg) followed it up with a clinical victory against Chinese Taipei’s Chen-Xuan Ye via RSC in the third round, while Kajal (65kg) edged past Japan’s Arinda Akimoto in a closely contested 4:1 split decision.

With these results, India has now assured a total of nine medals in the U-23 women’s competition, with all semifinalists guaranteed podium finishes. The boxers progressing to the semifinals include Tanu (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg), and Priyanka (+80kg).

India’s dominant showing in the women’s category highlights its growing strength and depth at the continental level, with multiple boxers now in strong contention for gold medals.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, continue to serve as a key platform for India’s emerging talent to shine on the international stage.

--IANS

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