PM Modi’s Indonesia visit inspires diaspora to deepen Indian roots

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community members in Indonesia, he talked about India’s fast growth trajectory with the mantra of ‘reform, perform and transform’ and also underlined how the country’s self-reliance was serving as a multiplying force for the region as a whole.

The Prime Minister also asked the Indian diaspora to tell their Indonesian friends about India and encourage them to visit the country.

A palpable sense of joy and excitement was visible among the community members following PM Modi's address.

Notably, Indonesia is home to a large number of the Indian diaspora, who have been settled here for a long time and also set up their own businesses. Indian cuisine is also quite popular in Indonesia, and a lot of people of Indian origin have opened restaurants here, operating in traditional Indian style and bringing the authentic taste of Indian food.

Indian Flame restaurant owners Bhagwat Nautiyal and his wife Neelam Nautiyal - both natives of Uttarakhand- shared their experience of listening to PM Modi’s speech and how this motivated many like them to follow the advice and guidance, as suggested by him.

Speaking to IANS, Neelam Nautiyal shared her thoughts on PM Modi's recent visit. She said that PM Modi’s visit aroused curiosity among the Indian immigrants and they felt a deep connection to their own people and their roots. She added that it was a matter of great pride for them to attend the event where they had the opportunity to welcome the Prime Minister.

"PM Modi has kept our Indian culture alive, and we too wish to follow in his footsteps. We will teach our children to always remain connected to their culture.”

Siddharth Thaparia, President of the India Club Jakarta, expressed happiness in stating how they successfully and effectively managed the reception ceremony for PM Modi.

“Around 4,000 people attended the event and had the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister. Listening to PM Modi's speech fostered a deep sense of connection to India among the attendees,” he said.

He exuded hope that the Prime Minister’s visit would not only enhance the economic ties between the two nations but also take the people-to-people contact to new levels, besides deepening India’s influence in the region.

--IANS

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