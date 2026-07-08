Nikhil Siddhartha gifts study kits to a 1000 students

Hyderabad, July 8 (IANS) Telugu star Nikhil Siddhartha, who is now gearing up for the release of his much-awaited period action drama 'Swayambhu', has gifted study kits to a 1000 school kids in Bhimavaram and has promised to gift such kits to kids across many more cities.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a video of him meeting the joyous kids and gifting them the study kits, Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "Met & Gifted 1000 School Kids StudyKits & More. Thanks to @mahendrarakshadal bhai & rakshadal for arranging this is Bhimavaram. Will be doing across many more cities. Motivating these Wonderful Kids in whatever way I can."

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen playing the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited period film 'Swayambhu'. In fact, the actor had disclosed earlier that 'Swayambhu' draws inspiration from the Sengol, an ancient emblem that represents righteous governance, justice, and moral authority.

Speaking about the core idea of the film, Nikhil had said, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a very special and very unique aspect of Indian history which is the history of Sengol. We all popularly know Sengol as something that was carried by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Indian Parliament and is installed in the new parliament building. But not many know the rich history behind the Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”

The Sengol, which recently returned to public consciousness after being installed in the new Parliament building, has a long and layered legacy that spans centuries. By weaving this symbol into a larger cinematic narrative, Swayambhu aims to blend mythology, history, and fiction into an epic storytelling experience.

The film, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, has actresses Nabha Natesh and Samyuktha playing the female leads and is slated to hit screens later this year.

--IANS

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