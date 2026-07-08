Gaurav Khanna to enter 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor amidst separation from Akanksha Chamola

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna is all set to enter 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor amidst his separation from Akanksha Chamola.

Gaurav will be seeing Akanksha for the first time since she announced that they are headed for a divorce on the very first day of 'Lock Upp 2'.

Akanksha had shared that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.

She revealed, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."

Akanksha added that despite the separation, there is no bitterness between them. She stated that with time, they both realized that they wanted different things from life.

“There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life," she had said.

Later in the show, Akanksha made another shocking revelation that she is bisexual, and even had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

Fellow contestant, Shreya Kalra, had overheard Akanksha's secret backstage during the show, and later told it to Sufi Motiwala.

Opening about it, Akansha said, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

It remains to be seen what Gaurav's coming to the show signifies for their relationship.

"Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is streaming now on Netflix every Saturday to Thursday, at 8 pm.

--IANS

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