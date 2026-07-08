Milton Shumba, Newman Nyamhuri included in Zimbabwe squad for T20Is against Bangladesh

Harare, July 8 (IANS) Experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza will continue to lead Zimbabwe after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday named a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The squad majorly retains the core that reached the Super Eight at the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The three matches are scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 15, 17, and 19 once the ongoing ODI series in Harare is over. The squad features two changes - exciting young fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri and batter Milton Shumba have been included. Nyamhuri, who is yet to make his international debut in the shortest format, earned his spot after impressing across formats.

Meanwhile, Shumba returns to the T20I fold for the first time since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Batter Ben Curran, who was drafted into the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year as an injury replacement for Brendan Taylor, has retained his place.

Graeme Cremer was unavailable for selection due to a left-arm fracture, while Taylor and Tony Munyonga missed out from the World Cup squad. Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said that continuity was the primary focus while finalizing the squad.

“The T20 World Cup showed what this group is capable of, so continuity was an important consideration for us. We wanted to keep together the core of a squad that reached the Super Eight while also creating room for players who have earned their opportunities."

“This series gives the team another opportunity to keep growing as we continue building towards the major international tournaments ahead,” he added.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.

--IANS

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