Will keep working to grow economic ties with India: Australian PM Albanese

Melbourne, July 9 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday said that they will keep working with business leaders and universities to grow Australia's economic ties with India.

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Albanese said that together, “we’re growing our economies and backing Australian and Indian businesses”.

“The bond between our people has driven so many of our business success stories. And we’ll keep working with business leaders and universities to grow Australia's economic ties with India,” the Australian PM posted on X.

“Creating jobs here at home and making the most of the trade and investment opportunities ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia, and had a great conversation on the India-Australia friendship.

Earlier, PM Modi pitched India as a long-term investment destination for Australian businesses, saying the country's scale and Australia's expertise make for a 'win-win proposition', while urging faster conclusion of the proposed Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) to deepen bilateral economic ties.

Jointly addressing the Australia-India CEOs Forum here with Albanese, PM Modi said India's strong economic growth, policy reforms, digital transformation and expanding innovation ecosystem creating new opportunities for Australian companies.

Highlighting the complementarities between the two economies, he pointed to investment opportunities across manufacturing, clean energy, critical minerals, mining, infrastructure, urban development, aviation, logistics, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, food processing and the digital economy.

"India's scale and Australian expertise make for a win-win proposition," he said.

The Prime Minister also invited Australian investors to take advantage of long-term investment opportunities in India.

PM Modi welcomed the growing presence of Australian universities in India, saying deeper collaboration in higher education, research, innovation and skill development would prepare talent in both countries for future global opportunities.

—IANS

na/