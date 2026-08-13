August 13, 2026 5:24 PM हिंदी

Will Gluck says he could not keep eyes off Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro once he saw them rehearsing their parts

Will Gluck says he could not keep eyes off Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro once he saw them rehearsing their parts

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Director Will Gluck, who has helmed ‘One Night Only’, has spoken up on the palpable chemistry between the film’s lead pair, Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro.

The film celebrates modern romance with a fresh, witty, swoony story about searching for love on the least romantic night of the year. Led by BAFTA nominee Callum Turner and Academy Award nominee Monica Barbaro as Allie and Owen, followed by an electrifying cast which includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Charlie Gillespie, Michelle Hurd, King Princess, Quintessa Swindell, Andrew Burnap, Mike Birbiglia with screen legends Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

Reflecting on their on-screen chemistry, director Will Gluck shared, “When Callum and Monica are in the same frame, you just want to watch them be together. Not necessarily romantically, but I wanted to show them as friends, laughing at each other and truly enjoying themselves together. Once I saw them rehearsing together for the first time, I could not keep my eyes off them”.

The film follows the story of two love-starved strangers who crash into each other in an ever-so-slightly fictionalized New York City. Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter.

They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart. As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think.

Screenwriter Travis Braun said, “Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro made me fall in love with Owen and Allie all over again. They are truly the perfect duo for this movie. They are not only so funny, but they also bring so much heart to their characters, and they have that special ingredient that you cannot capture on the page: chemistry”.

Produced by Universal Pictures India, and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, ‘One Night Only’ is set to arrive in cinemas on August 21, 2026.

--IANS

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