Will explore legal recourse if I do not get clear answers: Manika Batra issues stern warning over Asiad snub

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) After questioning her exclusion from the Asian Games squad, ace paddler Manika Batra hit back at allegations that she is demanding a place in the team or seeking special consideration. Manika clarified that she is not looking for a forced inclusion but is merely seeking clear answers regarding her shocking omission, as no "specific reason" has been communicated to her.

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) recently announced the squad for the mega event in Aichi-Nagoya, naming the 31-year-old Khel Ratna awardee only among the reserves. The omission came as a shock to many, given her status as India's premier international performer over the last decade.

Terming the decision of her omission "arbitrary and lacking transparency", the veteran athlete has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to intervene, warning of legal recourse if satisfactory explanations are not provided.

"For the past two decades, I have had the privilege of representing India at the highest level. Throughout my career, I have accepted victories, defeats, selections, and non-selections. That is a part of table tennis. However, what I find difficult to accept is a lack of clarity and arbitrariness.

"Over the last few days, I have seen many people say that I am seeking a place in the Asian Games team or that I am asking for special consideration.

"Let me state this clearly. I am not asking to be selected. I am not asking anyone to overturn the decision. I am asking for answers. No specific reason for my non-selection has been communicated to me." Manika said in a statement.

"If I do not receive satisfactory answers regarding the basis of this decision, I will be left with no option but to explore all remedies available to me, including legal recourse through my legal team.

"Not because I want a place in the team. Not because I want special treatment. But because I believe every athlete deserves transparency, consistency, and accountability in the selection process.

"I have represented India with pride for almost twenty years, and all I am asking for today is a fair and honest explanation. And just to be absolutely clear once again — I am asking questions, not special consideration," she added.

Highlighting her current international credentials, Batra questioned how her World No. 51 ranking could make her inelgible when she sits on the absolute margin of the top 50 bracket.

"Rankings in table tennis are updated every week and operate on a rolling points system. That naturally raises important questions. What timeline was considered while evaluating rankings?

"Was the assessment based on the previous 12 months, six months, the previous two months, or a single weekly ranking snapshot? If an athlete who has consistently been around the Top 50 moves from 50 to 51 over a week or two, does that suddenly make her ineligible? These are questions that deserve clear answers," she said.

Manika also flagged the ministry’s directives, emphasising that the current form must guide selection. "My performances this season have been strong. I have recorded victories against top Asian players and highly-rated Chinese opponents. I believe current form and performances should also be part of the evaluation process. Current form is something even the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports directs, should be considered when selecting players/teams for the Asian Games," the Olympian said.

She also expressed bemusement, over how established medal winners are being routinely left out by the present system, citing the omission of Ayhika Mukherjee, who clinched a historic women's doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Manisa continued, "I am also surprised to see players with proven records for India being left out. Athletes who have delivered medals and results for the country, deserve to know how such decisions were reached.

"Take the example of Ayhika Mukherjee, who was part of India’s historic women’s doubles medal at the last Asian Games. When athletes with such achievements are left out, it naturally raises questions about the criteria and evaluation process that led to these decisions."

Pointing to reports that the final selection was subjected to a voting process, she took a direct swipe at the fairness of the panel, "I have been informed that the final selection involved a voting process. If that is true, then I believe athletes have a right to know who made those decisions and on what basis. What were the reasons? Were they documented? Were they communicated? Were conflicts of interests disclosed?

"Can any system that relies on voting be completely free from bias, personal opinions, or past differences? If so, what safeguards exist to ensure fairness and accountability? I also believe athletes have a right to know who is making these decisions and what qualifications or experience they bring. How many members of the Selection Committee have represented India internationally?" Manika questioned.

She further asked, "If a vote was taken against me, what were the reasons behind those votes? Were they based on documented performance criteria or on subjective opinions? These questions deserve transparent answers. Ideally these details should have been put up on the TTFI website in furtherance with the spirit of transparency and accountability."

Manika added, "These are legitimate questions, not just for me, but for every athlete who dedicates their life to representing India. My concern is not merely about one selection decision. My concern is about consistency, transparency, and accountability in the process itself. I have represented India for almost twenty years. I am not an amateur athlete reacting emotionally to one selection decision.

Concluding with a stern warning, Batra revealed she has already approached the highest echelons of government. "If I do not receive satisfactory answers regarding the basis of this decision, I will be left with no option but to explore all remedies available to me, including legal recourse through my legal team. That is why I have requested the Prime Minister and the Sports Minister to look into this matter," she stated.

--IANS

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