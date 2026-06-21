'Will remain tense till results are declared': Candidates appearing for NEET retest

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Several candidates who had gathered outside examination centres in various parts of the country for the NEET-UG re-examination, told IANS that they are skeptical about their preparation following the alleged May 3 paper leak. However, the students hoped that the government's measures to conduct a fair examination will be successful this time.

A candidate in the national capital said: "My mental health was impacted (due to the paper leak), still I have worked hard just like last time."

Another aspirant, who had taken his first attempt at the examination, said: "My previous (May 3) exam had gone well. I had predicted a 600-plus score, so I am nervous this time."

In Patna, a student outside 'Bapu Pariksha Parisar' vented out her frustration over the alleged leak, saying, "We prepare so hard, and something or the other goes wrong every time. Many students have even gone into depression."

Another student who has been sceptical since the leak said: "We will be tensed till the results are declared and everything is taken care of."

Ranjan Kumar, who arrived at an exam centre in Bihar's Nalanda, said: "My centre is the same as last time. I faced several difficulties in reaching here. This time the paper should not get leaked, or it will create further problems.”

An aspirant waiting to appear for the exam outside M.G. Science Institute in Ahmedabad said: "When the paper leak happened, and re-NEET was announced, it was a little depressing. Now we are hoping that the exam goes well and that this is the last time the examination process is facing such an issue."

"There should be no more paper leaks, neither for us nor for our juniors," she added.

A parent of an aspirant said her daughter had dreamt of becoming a doctor since childhood. "She had prepared so well for the exam (on May 3), but this time she is totally disappointed. Hopefully, the exam goes well," she said.

In Jammu, a candidate appeared positive, saying, "I have got another chance to prove myself."

However, she added: "It takes time to again return to the same schedule and prepare for the exam."

--IANS

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